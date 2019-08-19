TODAY'S PAPER
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood to host CMA Awards

Dolly Parton will co-host the Country Music Association

Dolly Parton will co-host the Country Music Association Awards in November. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Wade Payne

By The Associated Press
Print

Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.

But she won't be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that "special guest hosts" Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate "legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony."

"As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch," Paisley posted on Twitter.

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though female acts are finding success on the country music scene, they've received little love on country radio as male acts continue to dominate. The last time a woman won CMA's top prize, entertainer of the year, was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the honor.

Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced Aug. 28.

