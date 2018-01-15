TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Dolores O'Riordan dead; The Cranberries singer was 46

The singer died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said.

Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1

Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1 Rocks! Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Jeffers

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LONDON - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.

O'Riordan died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes said the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger" that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Lia Valenti, 6, of Westbury, falls into LI 6-year-old’s dancing mishap airs in prime time
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Golf Channel cameramen walk out on coverage amid Sony Open
George Clooney arrives at the premiere of Paramount George Clooney to direct, star in new Hulu series
A video clip of Lia Valenti, 6, of Long Island girl featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen Bill Murray resurrects ‘SNL’ in first show of 2018
Edgar Ramirez stars as Gianni Versace in the ‘Assassination of Versace’: Criss is electrifying