Eagles' Don Henley asks Congress to change copyright law

Don Henley, seen in 2017, lobbied Congress

 Don Henley, seen in 2017, lobbied Congress on Wednesday for copyright law changes. Credit: Invision / AP / Laura Roberts

By The Associated Press
Eagles songwriter Don Henley urged Congress on Tuesday to “Take It to the Limit” to protect artists against online pirating, wading into a copyright fight pitting Hollywood and the recording industry against big tech platforms like Google’s YouTube.

The blockbuster hitmaker of the 1970s testified online from his home before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee weighing possible changes to a 1998 copyright law. The law allows holders of copyrighted material to formally ask parties they believe have taken their content without permission to remove it. The parties can dispute the claim. If they comply promptly with the request, there are no legal consequences. Otherwise, they may be subject to criminal penalties.

Henley, 72, said the law is weak and needs to be changed to make it more effective in stopping online piracy.

