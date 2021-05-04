Doobie Brothers move Jones Beach concert to 2022

Doobie Brothers fans must wait to listen to the music as the band has moved its Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater gig into the summer of 2022.

The August 5 show, rescheduled from June 30, 2020 due to the pandemic, has been pushed to June 21, 2022. This marks the third concert added to the 2022 Jones Beach bill.

The band, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary but will now have to settle for its 52nd. However, those itching to hear McDonald sing can catch his livestream concert event, "Home Alone 3: Yo Mama Be There," taking place this weekend. The show will stream live on Friday and be available to watch through Sunday via smarturl.it/YoMamaBeThere.

All previously purchased Doobies tickets will be honored for this show and available seats ($29.50-$450) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

