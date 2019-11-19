Singer-keyboardist Michael McDonald will rejoin his old bandmates for a 50th-anniversary Doobie Brothers tour next year, with a June 30th stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.

"We're truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it's a celebration of the band's entire history," said founding member Tom Johnston, 71, in a statement Tuesday. / He and fellow founder Pat Simmons and longtime member John McFee, who joined in 1978, have toured for decades as The Doobie Brothers with a varying lineup that included McDonald from 1975 to 1982. The group was disbanded from 1983 until the late 1980s. "We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," Johnston added.

The reunion tour,commences June 9 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes Oct. 10 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas, plays Jones Beach on June 30. Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

The band, which this year earned its first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, last played Long Island in June 2016, co-headlining with Journey, and June 2017, co-headlining with Chicago, both times at Jones Beach.

Formed in March 1970 in San Jose, California, The Doobie Brothers became an exemplar of Southern California soft rock and boogie rock, with such hits as "Listen to the Music," "Jesus Is Just Alright," "China Grove" and "Black Water" early in the decade and "What a Fool Believes" and "Minute by Minute" in the McDonald era.

On Tuesday, the band's social-media pages posted that, "Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's founding." McDonald had briefly rejoined the Doobies for a 1995 tour with the Steve Miller Band.

The current incarnation, with the core trio plus touring members Bill Payne (keyboards), Marc Russo (saxophone), Ed Toth (drums) and John Cowan (bass and vocals), continues its present tour through the end of this month, followed by an eight-show residence February at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.