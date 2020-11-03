Drake bests Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder to set Billboard record
Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Franklin, who died in 2018, and Wonder each have had 20 songs top the chart.
Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including "God’s Plan," "In My Feelings," "Hotline Bling," "Hold On, We’re Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had," his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he performed on, including "Work" with Rihanna, "Moment 4 Life" with Nicki Minaj, "Fall for Your Type" with Jamie Foxx and "I Invented Sex" with Trey Songz.
Earlier this year, the 34-year-old Drake made Billboard chart history when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 chart — Billboard's main songs chart that includes all music genres.
