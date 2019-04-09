TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Drake Bell, Dave Davies and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Drake Bell is set to play Amityville Music

Drake Bell is set to play Amityville Music Hall. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Dave Davies

Oh, yeah! The legendary Kinks guitarist is on the “Open Road” again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $35-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

REO Speedwagon

They’re going to keep on loving you. 'Cause it’s the only thing they want to do.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Drake Bell

The “Drake & Josh” star is all grown up and doing eclectic sets that include his original songs and covers of Lil Pump and the Stray Cats.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen

The singer-songwriter will offer a sneak preview of his upcoming “Flying First Class” album, including the single “My Hometown,” which he says is not about Bellerose.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $20; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

The roots music legends team up to trade classics and songs from their new collaboration, “Downey to Lubbock.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

