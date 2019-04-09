Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Dave Davies

Oh, yeah! The legendary Kinks guitarist is on the “Open Road” again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, The Space at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $35-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

REO Speedwagon

They’re going to keep on loving you. 'Cause it’s the only thing they want to do.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Drake Bell

The “Drake & Josh” star is all grown up and doing eclectic sets that include his original songs and covers of Lil Pump and the Stray Cats.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Pete Mancini & the Hillside Airmen

The singer-songwriter will offer a sneak preview of his upcoming “Flying First Class” album, including the single “My Hometown,” which he says is not about Bellerose.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $20; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

The roots music legends team up to trade classics and songs from their new collaboration, “Downey to Lubbock.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org