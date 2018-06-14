TODAY'S PAPER
Drake's 'I'm Upset' music video features 'Degrassi' reunion

The video has cameos by Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Nina Dobrev and Stacey Farber.

Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New

Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New York on June 26, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Drake is having a Degrassi Community School reunion.

The rapper played Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian teen drama, and a video released Wednesday night for his single "I'm Upset" features several of his "Degrassi: The Next Generation" castmates.

A party in the halls includes cameos by Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Nina Dobrev and Stacey Farber. The principal, played by Stefan Brogren, also appears in the clip along with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

The video was directed by Karena Evans.

Drake posted on Instagram that his next album, "Scorpion," would be released June 29.

