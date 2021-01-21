Rapper Drake says his recovery from knee surgery is delaying the highly anticipated release of his sixth studio album, "Certified Lover Boy."

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," the Canadian hitmaker, 34, born Aubrey Drake Graham, wrote on his Instagram Stories account Wednesday. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

The four-time Grammy Award-winner had revealed on Instagram Stories in late October that he was in a knee brace, giving no specifics.

