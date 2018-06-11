TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Drake sets more MSG, Barclays concerts

Drake performs at the Coachella Valley Music

 Drake performs at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Coachella/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Rapper Drake has added 11 shows to his "Aubrey and the Three Migos" tour, including an additional date each at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

Promoter Live Nation on Monday said Drake, 31, and the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos added an Aug. 28, show at the Garden in addition to those already scheduled for Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 27. As well, a third date at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sept. 1, now follows shows on Aug. 30-31.

American Express users can purchase tickets for the new dates at Ticketmaster.com beginning Tuesday at noon, with general-public tickets on sale Friday at noon.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and citizen of Recent notable deaths
Officer Joe Bolton of the WPIX show "The WPIX marking its 70th anniversary
Darin Routier, husband of Darlie Routier, a Texas 'Last Defense': Exhaustive, but inconclusive docuseries 
Kidsday reporters meet with two cast members of LI kids meet ‘Andi Mack’ cast members
Carrie Underwood attends the CMT Music Awards at Carrie Underwood makes CMT history with 18 wins
Samantha Bee attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront Bee delivers fiery apology on 'Full Frontal'