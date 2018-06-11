Rapper Drake has added 11 shows to his "Aubrey and the Three Migos" tour, including an additional date each at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center.

Promoter Live Nation on Monday said Drake, 31, and the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos added an Aug. 28, show at the Garden in addition to those already scheduled for Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 27. As well, a third date at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sept. 1, now follows shows on Aug. 30-31.

American Express users can purchase tickets for the new dates at Ticketmaster.com beginning Tuesday at noon, with general-public tickets on sale Friday at noon.