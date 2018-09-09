Rappers Drake and Meek Mill have ended their highly public, three-year feud. The two performed a momentous duet together Saturday at Boston's TD Garden and posted conciliatory Instagram messages afterward.

"This really gave me peace of mind tonight," rapper-actor Drake, 31 — born Aubrey Drake Graham in Toronto — captioned a photo of himself and his onetime nemesis, smiling onstage with arms outstretched toward each other during the second of Drake's three-day TD Arena shows. After introducing the Philadelphia rapper, Drake and he performed Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares." Portions of the performance were captured on video and posted online.

"Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career," Drake continued on the Instagram post. "@meekmill I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose (Cue the Kevin Garnett 'anything is possible' adlib)," he added, referring to the NBA star's spontaneous and much-remembered scream to the rafters during an ESPN interview after his Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2008 championship.

Meek Mill, also 31, born Robert Williams, posted the same image on Instagram, writing "WE BOTH HAPPY AS [expletive]!" Following their duet onstage, Meek Mill had urged the audience to cheer for Drake. He also retweeted a post from Roc Nation, music mogul Jay-Z's company, with the same photo and another of the two hugging.

The long and storied feud began with a series of tweets by Meek Mill in July 2015, lambasting Drake for not writing all of his own compositions. Other rappers quickly chimed in and took sides, diss tracks were released, and the beef became known as one of popular music's most enduring.

In a February 2017 interview with the U.K.'s DJ Semtex on Drake's OVO Sound Radio program, Grammy Award-winner Drake said the feud was "not something that I'm proud of, because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me, I mean, not as much as it did on him . . . , " but did not anticipate it ending soon.

Neither Drake nor Meek Mill have given indication of what caused the thaw or what arrangements were undertaken for the duet and public reconciliation to occur.

Drake also became involved in a feud with rapper Pusha T, a Bronx native, in 2016 that has remained ongoing as of at least May.