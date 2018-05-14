Drake isn’t even waiting until his “Scorpion” arrives to announce his huge new arena tour, which includes two shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in August.

The “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” tour will team Drizzy with Migos, who he worked with on the hit “Walk It Talk It.” Though “Scorpion” isn’t due in stores until June, its success is already pretty much assured considering it has already spawned “Nice for What,” which has been No. 1 for the past five weeks. (It’s not clear whether “God’s Plan,” which was No. 1 for 11 weeks earlier this year, will be included on “Scorpion.”)

Tickets for the Aug. 24 and 25 shows at Madison Square Garden and Aug. 30 and 31 at Barclays Center are $59.50-$229.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The tour kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City and runs through Nov. 17 in Atlanta.