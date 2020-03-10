TODAY'S PAPER
Country stars Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen set LI date

Dustin Lynch performs at the 10th Annual BBR

Dustin Lynch performs at the 10th Annual BBR Music Group Pre-CMA Party at the Cambria Hotel Nashville on Nov. 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.  Credit: Getty Images for BBR Music Group/Leah Puttkammer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater in Farmingville will feature a night of country music June 13  with Dustin Lynch and opening act Jimmie Allen.

General-public tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Lynch, inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in September 2018, released his fourth studio album, "Tullahoma," in January. Allen in November became the second African-American country artist to hit No. 1 with a debut single, when "Best Shot" topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was the first time since Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker had done so in 2008 with his solo single "Don't Think I Don't Think About It."

