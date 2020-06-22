TODAY'S PAPER
Dwayne Johnson, Shakira highlight coronavirus equity concert

Dwayne Johnson will host the globally broadcast Global

Dwayne Johnson will host the globally broadcast Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on June 27. The program will feature virtual performances from artists including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Shakira. Credit: Invision / AP / Vianney Le Caer

By The Associated Press
Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

It will be broadcast on NBC in the United States and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson said in a statement.

Organizers say the show is not a fundraiser, but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

