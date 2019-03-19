Jam band Lotus, guitar wiz Dweezil Zappa and Americana rockers Assembly of Dust will headline the third day of this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival.

The four-day festival, which runs from July 18 to 21 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue, has already announced that Taking Back Sunday and Glassjaw will headline opening night and Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome will close out the second night.

Tickets for the July 20 show, which will include jam band Spafford and the tribute band Pink Talking Fish, go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com. Tickets for the first two nights are already on sale.