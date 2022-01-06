TODAY'S PAPER
The Eagles coming to UBS Arena on April 23

The Eagles perform History of the Eagles, Live

The Eagles perform History of the Eagles, Live in Concert, as they kick off their tour in Toronto, July 11, 2013 at the Air Canada Centre.  Credit: Toronto Star via Getty Images/Rick Madonik

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The Eagles are flying back to New York and landing on Long Island this time.

After selling out five nights at Madison Square Garden throughout 2020 and 2021, the country-tinged rock band will headline UBS Arena for a final area appearance on its "Hotel California" tour on April 23. This marks the group’s first Long Island concert in 17 years since its April 2005 show at Nassau Coliseum.

The show will feature two sets — the first will be "Hotel California" played in its entirety followed by a second set of greatest hits. "Hotel California" is the band’s fifth and best-selling studio album (sans its greatest hits) being certified 26 times platinum spawning hits like "Life in the Fast Lane," "New Kid in Town" as well as the title track. The album is also the first to include guitarist Joe Walsh in the lineup and the last recording to feature bassist/vocalist Randy Meisner.

The band currently consists of Walsh as well as vocalist/drummer Don Henley, bassist/vocalist Timothy B. Schmit, guitarist/vocalist Deacon Frey (son of late founding member/vocalist/guitarist Glenn Frey) and guitarist/vocalist Vince Gill.

Tickets for the Eagles show go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the website for presale opportunities.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

