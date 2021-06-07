The Eagles are flying back to New York. After performing three sold-out nights in mid-February 2020 pre-pandemic, the country-tinged classic rock band will kick off its "Hotel California 2021 Tour" at Madison Square Garden for two more performances Aug. 22 and 24. The Manhattan shows mark the band’s return to the stage in over a year.

The group — which consists of drummer-vocalist Don Henley, guitarist-vocalist Joe Walsh and bassist-vocalist Timothy B. Schmit, with guitarist-vocalist Deacon Frey and guitarist-vocalist Vince Gill — will perform its 1976 Grammy Award-winning, 26-time platinum album, "Hotel California," in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a brief intermission, the evening’s second set will feature a compilation of Eagles greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets are available for American Express card members from June 14 at 10 a.m. through June 17 at 10 p.m. All ticket holders must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend.