TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Eagles returning to Madison Square Garden with two shows in August

Eagles will play Madison Square Garden on Aug.

Eagles will play Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22 and 24.   Credit: George Holz

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The Eagles are flying back to New York. After performing three sold-out nights in mid-February 2020 pre-pandemic, the country-tinged classic rock band will kick off its "Hotel California 2021 Tour" at Madison Square Garden for two more performances Aug. 22 and 24. The Manhattan shows mark the band’s return to the stage in over a year.

The group — which consists of drummer-vocalist Don Henley, guitarist-vocalist Joe Walsh and bassist-vocalist Timothy B. Schmit, with guitarist-vocalist Deacon Frey and guitarist-vocalist Vince Gill — will perform its 1976 Grammy Award-winning, 26-time platinum album, "Hotel California," in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a brief intermission, the evening’s second set will feature a compilation of Eagles greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets are available for American Express card members from June 14 at 10 a.m. through June 17 at 10 p.m. All ticket holders must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

What do "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and
'Clueless' star from LI talks about her new memoir
Chrissy Teigen, pictured left, has apologized for publicly
Teigen exits sitcom guest role after Stodden bullying controversy
David Ushery and Natalie Pasquarella will anchor WNBC's
WNBC adding 7 o'clock newscast
In "Sweet Tooth," Christian Convery is on the
'Sweet Tooth': Half deer, half boy and all heart
David Spade will be among a series of
Reports: Spade to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Meteorologist Craig Allen recently marked his 40th anniversary
LI's Craig Allen: 40-year reign for WCBS Newsradio
Didn’t find what you were looking for?