Eagles plan grand 'Hotel California' on tour

Don Henley, left, Scott F. Crago and Deacon Frey perform in Las Vegas on Sept. 27. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By The Associated Press
The Eagles are planning massive performances of their album "Hotel California" during their 2020 tour.

Performances of the band's 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The band's 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. The tour stops at Madison Square Garden Feb. 14-15.

The band recently performed the album in its entirety at shows in Las Vegas, the first time in its history that it had played the whole album in concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

