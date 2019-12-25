TODAY'S PAPER
Ed Sheeran taking break from music biz

Ed Sheeran performs on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth. Credit: Getty Images/Paul Kane

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says he is taking a break from the music business.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over [and] it's time to go out and see more of the world," the four-time Grammy Award winner, 28, wrote on Instagram and Facebook Christmas Eve, referring to his 2017 album that spawned the hits "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" and a tour that grossed a a record $432 million.

"I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. [I'll] be off all social media until it's time to come back," he continued. "To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love x."

On Sunday, Sheeran released a video for the song "Put It All On Me" featuring Ella Mai, from July's Grammy-nominated duets album "No. 6 Collaborations Project."

