TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
Overcast 56° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Ed Sheeran tops Spotify's 2017 list with 6.3 billion streams

The "Despacito" remix was the second-most streamed song of the year.

Ed Sheeran was named the most streamed artist

Ed Sheeran was named the most streamed artist on Spotify for 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Grammys may have dissed Ed Sheeran, but Spotify says he is the most streamed artist of the year.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Sheeran tops its 2017 list with 6.3 billion streams. He also has Spotify's biggest album of the year with "Divide," streamed 3.1 billion times, and the top song with "Shape of You," logging 1.4 billion streams.

Sheeran received two Grammy nominations last week, but was shut out of the major categories, including album, song and record of the year.

No female acts were in the Top 5 most streamed acts of the year: Sheeran is followed by Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers. Rihanna is the most streamed female performer of the year, followed by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" remix, co-starring Justin Bieber, was the second-most streamed song of the year. The original version of the song was ranked third.

Drake's "More Life," which he didn't submit for consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards, is the second-most streamed album of the year. Lamar's "DAMN.," The Weeknd's "Starboy" and Post Malone's "Stoney" round out the Top 5.

Spotify says hip-hop increased by 74 percent in the last year, while Latin music jumped 110 percent.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Academy Awards to start 30 minutes earlier
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of Report: Alec Baldwin developing talk show
Dian Fossey with mountain gorillas in ‘Dian Fossey’: Occasionally engrossing overview
Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son has had a successful Kimmel's baby son has successful 2nd heart surgery
'House of Cards' to resume filming without Spacey
Christiane Amanpour's interview program will air in place PBS replacing ‘Charlie Rose’ with Amanpour’s CNN show