Don't expect to see Ed Sheeran on tour for at least 18 months

After more than two years on the road, rocker Ed Sheeran will be taking some time off, he announced at the final show of his “Divide” tour.

“I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to 9 million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever,” Sheeran said Monday night, according to British tabloid The Sun.

“It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd, but it has been a long tour.”

Sheeran has been on the road since March 2017.

“There is something very bittersweet about [ending the tour],” the singer-songwriter said. “I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich [in eastern England]. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

Sheeran privately married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a small ceremony in December but has barely spent time with her since then. He has spoken recently about wanting a more normal life.

“The Shape of You” singer told radio host Charlamagne Tha God in July that he was thinking about crafting a touring life like Eminem’s, where he could have kids and be around to raise them, going on the road for only a month or so at a time.

