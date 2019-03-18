Eddie Money to celebrate his 70th birthday with LI show

Eddie Money is preparing for a massive homecoming. The rock singer, who grew up in Plainedge, is turning 70 on Thursday with a big birthday bash at NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

“I’m really looking forward to it. This is going to be my favorite gig of the year,” says Money. “Because of all my relatives and friends on Long Island, I’m going to have a bigger guest list than the Rolling Stones!”

WE ARE FAMILY

Currently, his band contains three of his children: his son Julian, 23, on drums, his son Dez, 28, on rhythm guitar and his daughter Jesse, 30, on background vocals. “We are like the Osmonds. It’s a family affair,” says Money. “I’m proud of the fact that I’m playing with my kids.”

They all appear on his AXS TV family reality show, “Real Money,” which starts its second season next month. “When I put on my body mic for the show, my wife and my daughter take advantage of me,” notes Money. “They make me feel like Eddie Haskell from ‘Leave It to Beaver.’ ”

NEW ALBUM COMING

However, Money’s main focus is on his upcoming new studio album, “It’s a Brand New Day,” featuring his first batch of original material in 20 years. “This is the best record I’ve made since ‘No Control’ (1982),” claims Money. “It’s got that late seventies rock and roll feel to it.”

Coming back to Long Island reminds Money of the old days when he used to perform in Battle of the Bands with his former group, The Grapes of Wrath. “We used to play at My Father’s Place in Roslyn, The Tiger’s Tail in Plainedge and Soiree in Levittown,” recalls Money. “Billy Joel’s old band The Hassles, my band the Grapes of Wrath and the Rich Kids used to go head-to-head in the late ‘60s.”

VENUE MEMORIES

The Westbury venue, formerly known as Westbury Music Fair, also holds fond memories for Money who grew up seeing shows there as well as performing in the building.

“I used to watch Janis Joplin, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and The Rascals there,” remembers Money. “With that rotating stage, the last few times I played there, I ended up getting stuck behind the amplifiers and then having to climb over them like a monkey. Maybe this time I’ll get lucky.”

Despite his age, Money feels strong and embraces his good fortune. “I’m lucky to be here at 70,” he says. “I’m sober, I still got my hair and my weight is down. It’s a good week!”