LI's Eddie Money cancels concert tour due to health issues
Eddie Money has canceled his concerts for the rest of the year due to complications from heart valve surgery he had in May.
The Long Island Music Hall of Famer, who celebrated his 70th birthday with a show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in March, has developed pneumonia, according to TMZ and canceled his tour. Money’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment. However, shows on his tour were canceled this week and removed from his website.
“I’m still on the mend and taking a break from the road,” Money tweeted in June, around the time he was initially expected to return to touring. When it became clear Money, who grew up in Plainedge, wouldn’t be able to perform at some previously scheduled shows, Rick Springfield stepped in to take his place. Springfield even paid tribute to Money in June, wishing him well and performing “Two Tickets to Paradise.”
Though Money continues to recover, he still plans to release “Brand New Day,” his first album of original material in 20 years, on July 19. His reality show “Real Money,” featuring his entire family, continues to air on AXS TV.
“We are like the Osmonds,” Money told Newsday about the show and his tour, which features sons, drummer Julian and guitarist Dez, and daughter Jesse on backing vocals. “It’s a family affair. I’m proud of the fact that I’m playing with my kids.”
