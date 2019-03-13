TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Eddie Money, Two Man Advantage and more are performing on LI this week.

Eddie Money performs during the iHeart80s

 Eddie Money performs  during the iHeart80s Party 2017  in San Jose, California.  Photo Credit: Tim Mosenfelder

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Two Man Advantage

Always a party when the hockey-loving punk rockers from Merrick are involved.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $18; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Band of Friends

What better way to get ready for St. Patrick’s Day than this tribute from bandmates of the late Rory Gallagher.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Kinky Friedman & Dale Watson

Two Texas greats with wildly different styles team up in the name of country.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $35; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

My Country 96.1’s Eighth Birthday Bash

Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen, Tyler Rich and more celebrate the station’s birthday.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $30-$85; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Eddie Money

Happy 70th birthday to The Money Man! And he’s bringing along John Waite to celebrate.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Richard Nixon waves to delegates and spectators after 'Tricky Dick': CNN takes another look at Richard Nixon
Kevin Hart attends an event to celebrate the Hart stand-up show 'Irresponsible' headed to Netflix
Garo Sparo on Season 17 of Bravo's "Project Meet the LIer competing on new 'Project Runway'
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Actress/executive producer Frankie Shaw has denied the allegations Showtime cancels 'SMILF' after reports of on-set misconduct
Aidy Bryant stars in Hulu's "Shrill." 'Shrill': Aidy Bryant is a revelation in so-so show