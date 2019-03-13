Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Two Man Advantage

Always a party when the hockey-loving punk rockers from Merrick are involved.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $18; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Band of Friends

What better way to get ready for St. Patrick’s Day than this tribute from bandmates of the late Rory Gallagher.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Kinky Friedman & Dale Watson

Two Texas greats with wildly different styles team up in the name of country.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $35; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

My Country 96.1’s Eighth Birthday Bash

Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen, Tyler Rich and more celebrate the station’s birthday.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $30-$85; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Eddie Money

Happy 70th birthday to The Money Man! And he’s bringing along John Waite to celebrate.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com