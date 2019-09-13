TODAY'S PAPER
Eddie Money dead, reports say; LI-raised rocker was 70

Eddie Money performs during the iHeart80s Party

 Eddie Money performs during the iHeart80s Party on Jan. 28, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Tim Mosenfelder

By Newsday Staff
Print

Eddie Money, the Long Island-raised singer and songwriter known for his 1970s and '80s hits, including “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise,” died Friday morning, according to Variety, which was the first to report the news, and other outlets, sourcing a family statement. He was 70.

In the statement, his family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money, who grew up in Plainedge, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

By Newsday Staff

