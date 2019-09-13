Eddie Money, the Long Island-raised singer and songwriter known for his 1970s and '80s hits, including “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise,” died Friday morning, according to Variety, which was the first to report the news, and other outlets, sourcing a family statement. He was 70.

In the statement, his family said: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money, who grew up in Plainedge, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

