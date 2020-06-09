Eddie Money concert to stream online

For the last 28 years (1992-2019), Eddie Money had opened the outdoor summer concert series at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. This year the late singer, who grew up in Plainedge, will do the same.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit-area amphitheater will entertain via the internet with its “Virtual Summer Party” on Friday, featuring Money’s 2018 performance at 5 p.m.

“Their show on May 25th last year was the last weekend that Eddie performed. He was determined to make that specific show happen,” Laurie Money said about her husband, who died in September. “He dearly loved Detroit and proudly considered himself to be their adopted son. This is a great thing that DTE is doing to honor Eddie. Our family is grateful.”

After the show, Money’s children Jesse, Dez and Julian will perform an acoustic number from home as a tribute to their father.

Viewers can catch the show at 313Presents.com, its YouTube channel and facebook.com/313Presents.

