Posthumous EP from LI's Eddie Money released

A posthumous EP from the late LI rocker Eddie Money dropped Thursday.

"Brand New Day," the 5-track collection from the Plainedge native, was originally scheduled to be an 11-song album. It is Money’s 12th studio release and his first since his 2007 covers album, “Wanna Go Back.”

“This is the best record I’ve made since ‘No Control’ (1982),” Money told Newsday last year before performing at NYCB Theatre at Westbury. “It’s got that late-Seventies rock and roll feel to it.”

The digital-only album was scheduled to be released in the summer of 2019 but was postponed when Money became ill. It was first announced that Money was suffering from pneumonia, but it was later revealed the singer had stage four esophageal cancer. He died on Sept. 13. Money was 70 years old.

“Eddie did not die of cancer, he died of cardiac arrest,” said his wife, Laurie Money. “We thought he was going to get better up until the day he died. The plan was to bring him home, but he took a quick turn and that was it.”

In the title track, Eddie Money reflects back on his life.

“It really brings everything together and puts a bow on it,” Laurie Money said. “He was so excited about the song and was constantly playing it with the top down in his car, blasting it for everybody.”

Her favorite track on the new EP is “I Love New York,” her husband’s ode to his home state featuring Waddy Wachtel on guitar.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I never knew anyone more New York than Eddie,” she said. “Despite living in California, he never changed his East Coast outlook or lost his New York accent. New Yorkers would look at him and say, ‘Wow, that’s a loud New Yorker!’ He really stood out.”

His daughter Jesse, 31, sang background on “Shame on Me” and his son Dez, 27, wrote “California Dream.”

“I used to sing background for him all the time and I didn’t think much of it,” Jesse Money said. “Now that he’s gone it means a lot more to me.”

A second EP is scheduled to be released at a later date.

“These will be his last recordings,” Laurie Money said. “The other half is a little more vintage. There’s a big difference so they needed to be separated.”

Last month AXS TV -- which ran a two-season reality series called “Real Money” based on the Long Island Hall of Famer's home life -- aired a tribute concert in honor of the late performer with Sammy Hagar, John Waite, Rick Springfield, George Thorogood and Mickey Thomas performing Eddie Money’s songs.

“Eddie would have loved it,” his wife said. “He didn’t take himself seriously, but he took his music seriously. Eddie looked at himself as a regular guy who just happened to sing for a living.”