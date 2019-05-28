TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Eddie Money to undergo 'minor' heart procedure

Eddie Money performs during the iHeart80s Party

 Eddie Money performs during the iHeart80s Party on Jan. 28, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Tim Mosenfelder

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Eddie Money will undergo a heart-valve procedure this week.

The "Take Me Home Tonight" singer, 70, who spent his teen years in Plainedge, tweeted Tuesday of the "minor, minimally invasive" surgery, adding: "I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. I look forward to getting back on stage and rockin' with you all!"

A statement on his website said doctors recommended the procedure be done last week after Money "began to experience shortness of breath," but that the singer "did not want to disappoint his fans by not performing his two scheduled Memorial Day Weekend shows" in Michigan and Arizona. After a previously scheduled break, he is set to resume touring June 13 with a Maryland show.

