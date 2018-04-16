Taking Back Sunday’s rhythm guitarist Eddie Reyes has left the band citing “personal reasons.” This came as a surprise as Reyes started the band in Amityville with Jesse Lacey of Brand New back in 1999. There’s no word on a replacement both temporary or long-term.

The remaining members collectively issued a statement via the band’s website and Facebook page noting, “Eddie was a founding member of the band and his contributions can be felt all along the way. John [Nolan guitarist], Shaun [Cooper, bassist], Mark [O’Connell, drums] and Adam [Lazzara, lead vocals] love Eddie, wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to hitting the road soon.”

Taking Back Sunday’s new tour begins April 26 in Mexico City with stops at the “Slam Dunk Festival” in the U.K. in May plus the Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California, in June. This summer the now-foursome will team up with Coheed and Cambria for a double bill tour that comes to the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn on July 21.