TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Eddie Reyes has left Taking Back Sunday, citing 'personal reasons'

The rhythm guitarist was one of the founders of the LI-based band.

From left, Shaun Cooper, Eddie Reyes, Mark

From left, Shaun Cooper,  Eddie Reyes, Mark O'Connell, Adam Lazzara and John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday at the Rock On The Range Music Festival on May 20,  2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Photo Credit: AP/ Invision / Amy Harris

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com
Print

Taking Back Sunday’s rhythm guitarist Eddie Reyes has left the band citing “personal reasons.” This came as a surprise as Reyes started the band in Amityville with Jesse Lacey of Brand New back in 1999. There’s no word on a replacement both temporary or long-term.

The remaining members collectively issued a statement via the band’s website and Facebook page noting, “Eddie was a founding member of the band and his contributions can be felt all along the way. John [Nolan guitarist], Shaun [Cooper, bassist], Mark [O’Connell, drums] and Adam [Lazzara, lead vocals] love Eddie, wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to hitting the road soon.”

Taking Back Sunday’s new tour begins April 26 in Mexico City with stops at the “Slam Dunk Festival” in the U.K. in May plus the Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California, in June. This summer the now-foursome will team up with Coheed and Cambria for a double bill tour that comes to the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn on July 21.

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies Recent notable deaths
Carrie Underwood performs at the Academy of Country ACM Awards: Big night for Aldean, Stapleton, Lambert
Voice actress Tara Strong meets with Kidsday reporters, Meeting voice actress Tara Strong
The Boss Baby is back in a new New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Mariska Hargitay attends the 2017 Hamptons Magazine Memorial Hargitay takes advocacy for sex assault victims to HBO
Emma Kenney attends the ‘Roseanne’ actress seeks ‘treatment for my battles’