Eddie Van Halen tribute concert coming to LI

The music of the late Eddie Van Halen will come to life on Saturday, Nov. 7, when Adventureland in East Farmingdale closes out its drive-in concert series with a show from Long Island’s own Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained.

"We’ve all suffered a great loss. Eddie Van Halen not only influenced guitar players but other musicians, music listeners and so many people," says guitarist Jake C. Miller, 49, of Middle Island, who plays and looks like EVH. "It’s hard to say the name Edward Van Halen and not know who that is."

Completely Unchained portrays the classic David Lee Roth-era Van Halen, playing such anthems as "Panama," "Runnin’ with the Devil," "Dance the Night Away" and "Jump" as well as such deep album cuts as "Mean Street," "Feel Your Love Tonight," "Drop Dead Legs" plus the late guitar icon's signature guitar solo, "Eruption."

"We will make this show special for everyone because we haven’t played on Long Island in quite some time," says Miller. "I’m sure there will be a lot of dedications and shout-outs to Eddie."

Opening the show, which is presented by Brian Rosenberg NY and Universal Special Events, will be dual tribute band BonJourney playing hits from both Bon Jovi and Journey.

Gates to the parking lot open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Parking for 160 vehicles is layered in rows of nine and distanced 6 feet apart. The parking slots will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Bathrooms will be available on-site with lines monitored for social distancing and cleaned in between use.

Surround sound will be made available through vehicle radios and amplified outdoors. A giant movie screen projects the action on the 40-by-40-foot stage, raised 7 feet off the ground for optimum viewing. Food concessions and nonalcoholic beverages will be sold. Those leaving their vehicle area must wear a mask.

Tickets are $99 per car (up to 6 people) and available for purchase at eventbrite.com and universalspecialevents.com. For more information, visit adventureland.us or call 631-694-6868.

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen died Oct. 6 from cancer. He was 65.