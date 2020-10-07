Reaction to the death of guitar rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at age 65 after battling cancer, has been overwhelming. Former bandmate Sammy Hagar, ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli and numerous colleagues including Billy Joel expressed nothing but admiration for the rocker and co-founder of Van Halen.

"Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," tweeted Sammy Hagar.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," Bertinelli wrote on Instagram. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

"Shocked to hear of the death of the great Eddie Van Halen," tweeted Billy Joel. "He was a consummate musician and an extraordinary virtuoso on the guitar. He leaves a giant footprint and an irreplaceable void."

"Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Broken heart We will miss you," tweeted Billy Idol.

"Two of the best hours of my life were spent chatting with Eddie Van Halen. A great musician, yes — also a funny and lovely guy who will be missed terribly. Sending love to Janie, Wolf, Alex & all those who loved him," Jimmy Kimmel tweeted, directing his condolences to the musician's wife, son, older brother and drummer for the rock band, and the fans, respectively.

"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!," Gene Simmons tweeted.

"I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again," Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi tweeted.

"Guitars are gently weeping everywhere. Shred In Power Eddie Van Halen," songwriter Diane Warren tweeted.

"Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward," Tom Morello tweeted.

"It wouldn’t be an hour of the day or a day of the week in the year 2020 if we didn’t at least get 22 simultaneous pieces of awful every few minutes. RIP #VanHalen," actor Josh Gad tweeted.

"Rest In Peace to a Eddie Van Halen, Rock God. Favorite riff: Eruption. What’s yours?," tweeted Papa Roach.

"RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now," heavy metal band Pantera tweeted.

"I lost my mom to cancer at 66 … too damn young. Eddie Van Halen was 65 … too damn young," comedian Dane Cook tweeted. "Another lifetime of memories ahead of them should have been made. This hurts my heart. My mom and I would drive around in her car and blast Panama … we both loved Van Halen music.'