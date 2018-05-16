TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

'Electric Light' review: James Bay's successful makeover

James Bay's

James Bay's "Electric Light" is on Republic Records. Photo Credit: Republic Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

JAMES BAY

“Electric Light”

BOTTOM LINE Daring new image to match the onetime rocker’s new eclectic sound.

James Bay looks like a new man. The long hair and the trademark black fedora are gone, as is the straightforward rock of “Let It Go.”

For his sophomore album “Electric Light” (Republic), Bay has combined bits of rock, R&B and EDM to create something new and compelling, as he writes about navigating relationships in the modern world.

His biggest risk may also be his most successful, with the late-night, booty-call complaint “Fade Out.” Part Frank Ocean alt-soul, complete with effective falsetto, part ’80s synth pop, Bay’s worry about the state of his relationship — “You only want me when the lights are down” — is one of the freshest pop songs of the year.

The single “Pink Lemonade,” which Bay debuted on “Saturday Night Live,” successfully combines early Strokes shimmer with Euro swagger. “Wild Love” combines “Higher Love”-era Steve Winwood with James Blake-ian synth squiggles and classic Roxy Music style. With different production choices, “Sugar Drunk High” could easily be a country hit tomorrow.

With “Electric Light,” Bay reintroduces himself as a forward-thinking artist with plenty to say. It’s a makeover that goes well beyond his shorter hair and flashier shirts.

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum in More diversity, reboots in CBS' fall lineup
Idina Menzel, in disguise, appears on LI's Idina Menzel goes undercover on CBS reality show
Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 is being '13 Reasons Why': What LI parents, kids are saying
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
David Letterman attends the American Museum Of Natural Letterman to return to late-night TV as guest
Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths