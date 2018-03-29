New York City’s EDM festival is celebrating its 10th birthday this summer with a lineup so huge, it had to be released in two installments.

The first part of the “Big 10”-themed Electric Zoo lineup was announced Thursday morning via a Facebook Live video. Performers revealed so far will already have EDM lovers dreaming of the three-day festival, stretching Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Randall’s Island Park.

Marshmello — the popular DJ known for hiding his face behind a helmet mask, — Kaskade, Martin Garrix and Virtual Self are set to take the main stage as headliners of the Labor Day weekend event.

Other acts, including Cash Cash (“Take Me Home”), Alan Walker (“Faded”) and San Holo (“We Rise”) will perform on smaller stages scattered around the park’s grounds (last year’s set up included five stages) and appear ahead of the main-stage acts. The exact dates of performances have not yet been announced.

While round No. 1 of “Big 10” performers included 42 DJs and singers, Electric Zoo promises to release 50 more artists in the coming months.

Tickets are now on sale at electriczoo.com/tickets. All one-day passes (with the exception of VIP) are already sold out. Three-day tickets are still available for $219 each.

Electric Zoo made its debut in 2009 and welcomes more than 80,000 music lovers per season. Last year, a stage dedicated to New York City talent made its debut, dubbed 6 Pointz. Its return has not yet been announced.