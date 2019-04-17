TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

"Rocketman" will screen May 16 at the French Riviera festival, two weeks before it is to be released in the United States. 

Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton John in

Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton John in "Rocketman," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 4. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

The Elton John biopic "Rocketman" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

"Rocketman" will screen May 16 at the French Riviera festival, two weeks before it's to be released in the United States. Paramount Pictures on Tuesday confirmed the premiere, which Variety first reported.

The film stars Taron Egerton as the British singer and pianist. It's directed by Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to helm the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" after Bryan Singer was fired. "Rocketman" is more of a musical-biopic hybrid. John is himself a producer on the movie.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. Its full slate is to be announced Thursday. As previously announced, Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy "The Dead Don't Die" will open the festival.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in a scene 'Game of Thrones' premiere sets viewership record
Beyoncé performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music Beyoncé drops surprise album with Netflix special
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Georgia Engel, left, who played Georgette, with Mary 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actress Georgia Engel dies
Bear Grylls is taking suggestions for "You vs. Bear Grylls talks 'You vs. Wild,' his new Netflix series
Lori Loughlin poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Hallmark renews 'When Calls the Heart' without Loughlin