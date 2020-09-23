TODAY'S PAPER
Elton John sets 2022 Madison Square Garden, Coliseum dates for final tour

Elton John says he will resume his North

Elton John says he will resume his North American farewell tour in 2022.

By The Associated Press
After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. The tour will include four New York shows: Feb. 22 and 23 at Madison Square Garden (rescheduled from April 6 and 7, 2020) and March 5 and 6 at Nassau Coliseum (rescheduled from April 17 and 18, 2020), although it's unclear what the status of that venue will be then. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, Newark, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," John said. "While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

