Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, pop-music legend Elton John is postponing several dates of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," including concerts at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

"After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates … from March 26 through May 2, 2020," a tour representative said in a statement Monday. "The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus."

The April 17-18 Coliseum concerts and the April 10-11 Barclays shows are among those that will be rescheduled to an unspecified date next year, announcement said.

John, who turns 73 on March 25, kicked off his farewell tour in September 2018. It included a stop at Nassau Coliseum this past Nov. 16.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.