TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Elton John postpones some farewell tour dates, including Nassau Coliseum, Barclays Center shows

Elton John performs at Mission Estate on Feb.,

Elton John performs at Mission Estate on Feb., 2020 in Napier, New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images/Kerry Marshall

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, pop-music legend Elton John is postponing several dates of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour," including concerts at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

"After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates … from March 26 through May 2, 2020," a tour representative said in a statement Monday.   "The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus." 

The April 17-18 Coliseum concerts and the April 10-11 Barclays shows are among those that will be rescheduled to an unspecified date next year, announcement said.

 John, who turns 73 on March 25, kicked off his farewell tour in September 2018. It included a stop at Nassau Coliseum this past Nov. 16. 

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, Disney releases 'Frozen II' to streaming months early
Hank Azaria as Jim Brockmire in Season 4 Azaria plays baseball's commissioner on 'Brockmire'
John Turturro in "The Plot Against America." 'The Plot Against America': Roth's novel doesn't translate well
Myles Clohessy stars in Review: Fire Island drama 'Last Ferry' could've been so much more
Centerport singer Vaeda Black is going to Hollywood LIer gets golden ticket for 'American Idol's' Hollywood Week
Sarah Palin and host Nick Cannon in Sarah Palin revealed as 'The Bear' on 'The Masked Singer'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search