TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Elton John, TikTok team up to educate about AIDS epidemic

Elton John's AIDS Foundation and social media platform

Elton John's AIDS Foundation and social media platform TikTok are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease through a campaign and live event for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1. Credit: AP / Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print

The Elton John AIDS Foundation and TikTok are teaming up to raise awareness about the disease through a campaign and live event for World AIDS Day.

John’s foundation and the social networking service announced their collaboration Tuesday for a live show on Dec. 1. The event will air on John’s TikTok channel featuring the singer and husband-filmmaker David Furnish along with performances by Sam Smith, Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness quiz to test TikTokers’ knowledge of the disease. The campaign is also expected to help educate TikTok users about prevention and their own sexual health.

The hope is to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

"We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease," John said in a statement. "There’s a great lineup for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others."

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Mackenzie Davis (L) and Kristen Stewart star in 'Happiest Season': Holiday movie offers first-rate escapism
(L-R) Sophia Lillis,Paul Bettany and Peter Macdissi in 'Uncle Frank': Heartfelt, but scattered drama
New York-based filmmaker John Wilson, a native of LI filmmaker John Wilson talks his quirky HBO show, more
"Jeopardy!" all-time champion Ken Jennings will begin guest Ken Jennings to be 1st 'Jeopardy!' interim guest host
Al Roker has returned to the "Today" show Roker returns to 'Today' 2 weeks after cancer surgery
Alex Trebek and wife Jean Currivan Trebek attend Death certificate: Trebek cremated; wife has ashes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search