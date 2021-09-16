TODAY'S PAPER
Elton John postpones European tour dates after hip injury

Elton John says he will need an operation

Elton John says he will need an operation on his hip, which will delay the start of his European tour. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
Print

Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, followed by shows in the United States in 2022.

But he said a fall on a hard surface in late summer had left him in pain.

The Grammy Award winner said in a statement on Thursday that "despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

John said that "it is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Europe and the U.K. to 2023."

He promised fans that "the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."

John said he planned to start the U.S. leg of the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

