TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
Overcast 27° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Eminem, Jack White to headline 2018 Governors Ball Festival

Halsey, Khalid and N.E.R.D. are among the other acts appearing at the three-day Randall’s Island Park concert.

Eminem, shown in 2015, is headed to New

Eminem, shown in 2015, is headed to New York City's Randall's Island for the Governors Ball June 1-3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Agostini

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set as headliners of this year’s Governors Ball at Randall’s Island Park on June 1 through 3.

Halsey, N.E.R.D. and Khalid are signed on to the festival, which will also include The Gaslight Anthem performing its breakthrough album, “The ’69 Sound,” in its entirety and the debut of Silk City, a collaboration between Diplo and Mark Ronson.

Three-day passes went on sale Wednesday for $275 through governorsballmusicfestival.com.

Eminem, whose “Revival” album was released last month, announced Tuesday night that he will headline Coachella this year as well, along with Beyoncé and The Weeknd.

The eclectic festival, which features acts on four stages, will also include some of 2017’s breakout stars, including Kelela, Lil Uzi Vert, Moses Sumney and Alice Merton.

This year, there is also a focus on a wide range of rock, from the lighthearted Alvvays to the punk-influenced The Menzingers, from The Struts and The Regrettes to ’90s alt-rock heroes Third Eye Blind.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Alex Wagner has been named a permanent host Alex Wagner joins Showtime’s ‘The Circus’
Take a journey into the wilds of China Best things to watch on Netflix for animal lovers
Hoda Kotb attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards Hoda Kotb named 'Today' show co-anchor
Gretchen Carlson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series Ex-Miss America named chair of organization
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in an episode Altice USA drops Starz from its cable systems
Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention Rose McGowan documentary coming to E!