Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set as headliners of this year’s Governors Ball at Randall’s Island Park on June 1 through 3.

Halsey, N.E.R.D. and Khalid are signed on to the festival, which will also include The Gaslight Anthem performing its breakthrough album, “The ’69 Sound,” in its entirety and the debut of Silk City, a collaboration between Diplo and Mark Ronson.

Three-day passes went on sale Wednesday for $275 through governorsballmusicfestival.com.

Eminem, whose “Revival” album was released last month, announced Tuesday night that he will headline Coachella this year as well, along with Beyoncé and The Weeknd.

The eclectic festival, which features acts on four stages, will also include some of 2017’s breakout stars, including Kelela, Lil Uzi Vert, Moses Sumney and Alice Merton.

This year, there is also a focus on a wide range of rock, from the lighthearted Alvvays to the punk-influenced The Menzingers, from The Struts and The Regrettes to ’90s alt-rock heroes Third Eye Blind.