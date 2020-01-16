Emo Night comes to Amityville

Brace yourself — Emo is now retro. The genre that brought the whine has become a fine vintage.

Celebrate this emotionally fused rock music at Emo Night on Jan. 25 at Amityville Music Hall with Taking Back Sunday alumni singer-guitarist Fred Mascherino and guitarist Eddie Reyes, an Amityville native. Their respective bands The Color Fred and Fate’s Got a Driver will play back-to-back sets with a DJ spinning emo classics in between.

“Emo was a scene built by kids. We didn’t get too into trends or image,” says Mascherino. “I’ve embraced it because it’s my history and I’m proud of what we did.”

Reyes adds, “Emo is everything — rock and roll is emotional because it’s about broken hearts and relationships. The emo scene does exist and it’s coming back to life.”

ROCK REUNION

Mascherino and Reyes were in Long Island’s own Taking Back Sunday together from 2003 to 2007. The two reunited when Mascherino went to see Fate’s Got a Driver perform in Philadelphia.

“I had no idea whether Eddie was going to punch me in the face or be happy to see me,” says Mascherino, who replaced original TBS guitarist-vocalist John Nolan in 2003. “Luckily, we hung out most of the night and talked as we had a lot of catching up to do.”

Reyes, an original founding member of TBS, says, “We got all of our differences out, did all our amends and forgiveness. It was silly for us to part ways … We made up and became close again.”

EXITING TBS

Both men parted ways with the band, Mascherino in 2007 and Reyes 10 years later.

“I quit the band at its peak. At the point when it wasn’t fun anymore, I decided to sign off,” says Mascherino, 45. “As a band gets bigger, it’s all managers, lawyers and A&R people because it becomes a business. I wasn’t comfortable with that.”

Since leaving the band, Reyes changed his life completely.

“I’m strong into sobriety. Alcoholism is a terrible disease. I almost lost my life a couple of times,” says Reyes, 47. “I had to get out of the toxic circle around me and start over again. I miss the limelight, the fame and playing the songs I wrote, but I had to get away and start from scratch.”

ENTER THE COLOR FRED

Each man has started his own band. The Color Fred released its debut album, “Bend to Break,” in 2007. The band currently has recaptured the TBS sound from the 2006 “Louder Now” album.

“ ‘Louder Now’ is when I did a lot of writing in the band. It was a year of my life working in the studio six to seven days a week,” says Mascherino. “It was the most work I’ve ever done on anything.”

The vocals reflect Mascherino’s signature sense of urgency in his voice mixed with strong harmonies.

“I’m a fairly passionate guy. I think that comes out in my vocals,” says Mascherino. “A lot of people who know me say I become a different person on stage. I save a lot of my energy for my performance.”

The Color Fred’s new single, “Don’t Give Up on Me” is the launchpad for the band’s direction in 2020.

“I was going through a tough midlife time,” says Mascherino. “It’s a plea to fans as I make my way back to my music career.”

REYES IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT

Fate’s Got a Driver has a bit more of an aggressive sound.

“This is a heavier vibe,” says Reyes. “A lot of people say it sounds like Taking Back Sunday, but it’s a mixture. Picture Hum meets Quicksand with a little bit of Deftones.”

Songs such as “Pennies,” “Chariot” and “Dead Behind the Eyes” keep the crowd fully engaged.

“We are a power driven band that’s very energetic,” says Reyes. “We do our best to have fun and keep our shows lively.”

Mascherino and Reyes are planning a third set where they would join forces and play together on stage again.

“If the crowd is enjoying the show and they want to hear more songs, we will do it,” says Mascherino.

Reyes adds, “It will be nice for two old band members to get together and play some of the songs we wrote together.”

COMING HOME

Returning to Amityville is sentimental for Reyes who grew up in the town as both a kid and a musician.

“It’s always good to come back home. Amityville is where I was raised and where Taking Back Sunday started,” says Reyes. “It will be great to see some old friends. I have a lot of hugs to give out. It will be a fun night.”