There still may not be musicals on the stage of the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, but there'll be plenty of music and laughs happening there this summer.

The theater unveiled a series of summer concerts featuring Broadway talent, including "Rent" star Adam Pascal, as well as comedy nights throughout July and August as a warmup before it begins presenting full-scale musicals again starting this fall. It will be ladies first on July 10 with cabaret singer Carole Bufford's show "You Don't Own Me: Fearless Females of the '60s and '70s" followed the next night by Klea Blackhurst's show saluting Ethel Merman.

Comic Joe DeVito takes the stage on July 15 followed by Kelli Rabke's "Tiny Giants: Petite Powerhouses From Garland to Gaga" on July 16.

\Other highlights include Broadway powerhouses Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector "Funny How It Happens" (July 17); Analisa Leaming's afternoon concert (July 18); folk trio A Band Called Honalee (July 23); folk singer Tina Scariano (July 23); "Shades of Bublé" (July 25); "Jersey Boys and Girls" featuring the music of performers from the Garden State" (Aug. 5-6); "Seeger to Springsteen" (Aug. 7-8); "Music of the Knights" honoring Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John and Paul McCartney; Pascal's show "So Far" (Aug. 14); "Bette, Babs and Beyond" (Aug. 15); "Rock 'n Radio: Music's Biggest Hits" (Aug. 19); "Witches & Divas," a music and comedy crossover show; "You've Got a Friend: Music of the Brill Building" (Aug. 21); and "Phantom of the Opera" star Jeremy Stolle's "No More Talk of Darkness" (Aug. 28).

Additional comedy nights are scheduled for July 24 and Aug. 26.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday. To reserve, call 631-261-2900 or visit engemantheater.com.