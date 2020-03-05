Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to play MSG together

Global music stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will co-headline Madison Square Garden on Oct. 18.

General-public tickets for the two Grammy Award-winning Latin singers go on sale at 10 a.m. March 12 at LiveNation. The opening act is Sebastián Yatra, who snagged a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album, for "Fantasía."

The tour runs from Sept. 5 in Phoenix to Oct. 30 in Atlanta. This is Iglesias and Martin's first time touring as co-headliners. "Thanks to all the media for joining us on the announcement of our US Tour #EnriqueRickyTour," tweeted Martin, 48. "We can’t wait to start!

Iglesias, the 44-year-old son of generations-spanning crooner Julio Iglesias, broke into the music business under an assumed name in order not to ride his father's coattails. Four years after his Latin-chart hit debut album, he scored a crossover hit with his 1999 single "Bailamos." Martin, a former singer in the boy band Menudo, became an American-radio star with his self-titled fifth album and its No. 1 hit "Livin' La Vida Loca" and the No. 2 "She's All I Ever Had."

GAGA SETS METLIFE DATE. Additionally, Lady Gaga announced Thursday that she is embarking on the six-date "Chromatica Ball Tour," with only four North American dates including the Aug. 19 closer at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner on Friday released her upcoming album's first single, "Stupid Love." Gaga announced on Monday that "Chromatica," her sixth studio album, will be released on April 10. Her chart-topping songs include "Born This Way," "Poker Face" and "Just Dance" (featuring Colby O'Donis). Gaga and Bradley Cooper's No. 1 hit "Shallow," the theme to 2018's "A Star Is Born," won the Academy Award for original song, while Gaga herself was nominated for best actress.

