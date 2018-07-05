Complete works of LI's Eric B. & Rakim to be released

For hip-hop fans, Rakim’s appearance at the end of the new season of Netflix’s superhero show “Luke Cage” is fitting.

For many, the Wyandanch rapper and Long Island Music Hall of Famer is a superhero himself. “Rakim is OUR Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis,” Public Enemy’s Chuck D tweeted earlier this year. “THE GOD MC hands down.”

And now, Rakim and his partner Eric B. will get the musical superhero treatment themselves, as they become the first hip-hop artists to get what their record company calls a “career-expanding box set.” “The Complete Collection 1987-1992” (UMe), which includes the first four Eric B. & Rakim albums reissued as double vinyl albums and two bonus CDs of vintage remixes, will be in stores on Friday, July 13.

The collection features the original versions of the classics “Paid in Full” and “Microphone Fiend” from the “Follow the Leader” album, as well as the remixes they inspired, including Coldcut’s “Seven Minutes of Madness” mix of “Paid in Full” and the duo’s appearance on Jody Watley’s hit “Friends.”

Rakim’s new single “King’s Paradise” is already available on the “Luke Cage: Season 2” soundtrack.