Eric Church coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Dec. 4

The ball is starting to roll in the concert business as country star Eric Church announced he’s bringing his 55-city "The Gather Again Tour" to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on December 4.

This marks the second concert booked at the yet-to-open venue in Elmont. The Weeknd will be performing on April 7, 2022. Church’s North American tour, which will conclude on May 20, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, will be presented in-the-round.

Church was recently featured on the cover of Billboard magazine with his right sleeve rolled up getting a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under the headline "Hot Shot." He’s also doing a public service announcement with The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative promoting vaccine education.

"It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations," he told Billboard. "You’ve got to get needles in arms."

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter from North Carolina is supporting his "Heart & Soul" project consisting of three new albums: "Heart" to be released on April 16, "&" will be exclusively available for his fan club the Church Choir on April 20 and "Soul" drops on April 23.

Church also performed the national anthem (with Jazmine Sullivan) prior to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7.

UBS Arena, which is said to hold 18,853 seats for concerts, will host 150 events per year and serve as the home of the New York Islanders. The venue is part of a $1.1 billion development project at Belmont Park that will include a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43 acres adjacent to the racetrack.

Tickets for the Eric Church concert go on sale May 7 at ticketmaster.com. For more information on the new venue, visit: ubsarena.com.