Essence festival announces Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg headliners

Janet Jackson performs on stage.

Janet Jackson performs on stage. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Janet Jackson is returning to the stage at the Essence Festival.

Organizers announced the 2018 lineup Thursday for the July 5-8 festival in New Orleans. Jackson last performed at the festival in 2010.

Among other headliners are perennial fan-favorite Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, with special guests Snoop Dogg and appearances by others including The Roots, Xscape, Fantasia and Miguel.

Also set to perform are Doug E. Fresh's Legends of Hip-Hop Show featuring Big Daddy Kane and Kool Moe Dee; Kelly Price's "For the Love of R&B," featuring Dave Hollister and Vaughn Willis; Mali Music; Marsha Ambrosius; and a unique DJ-curated experience with offerings by actor/DJ Idris Elba and MC Lyte.

Additional acts will be announced later.

