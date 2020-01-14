Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week
It’s been said that variety is the spice of life and that concept applies to the Top 5. Singer-songwriters, local artists and ‘90s rock are on the menu this week. Take charge and make a choice.
EVERCLEAR
These ‘90s rockers will pull out all the hits (“Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “Wonderful”) and even take some requests.
“If you want to hear something a little deeper, you can hit me up at Twitter [@artalexakis],” says lead singer-guitarist Art Alexakis. “If we can do it, we’ll get it done.”
This band thrives on pure adrenaline and enthusiasm.
“Some bands phone it in to get a paycheck, but you are not getting that from us,” says Alexakis. “We really love what we do and it’s contagious.”
Sponge and the Raskins open the show.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh
INFO $39; 516-783-7500, muls.com
EAGLEMANIA
This six-member tribute band prides itself on five-part harmonies emulating one of the biggest-selling musical acts in history.
“There are no backing tracks. Everything is done live,” says keyboardist-guitarist-vocalist Frankie Reno. “We are really meticulous about the details and it’s always evolving.”
The crowd tends to sing along to every number and know all the words.
“People are loyal to this music because it’s the soundtrack to our lives,” says Reno. “That music was there when you were doing all the important things growing up.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E.Main St.
INFO $29-$49; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
NANCY ATLAS
Every winter Nancy Atlas keeps the East End warm with her Fireside Sessions in January.
“It’s a true joy for me to hear the theater so alive,” says Atlas, who lives in Montauk. “I had one person write me a letter telling me that they found the show’s energy reminiscent of downtown New York in the '70s, that they never knew who would pop in and what to expect.”
Atlas has featured special guests like drummers Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Simon Kirke of Bad Company. Saturday’s performance will spotlight violinist Randi Fishenfeld.
“These shows focus on the musical whimsy of the guests,” says Atlas. “We dive a bit deeper and find out the music that inspires them.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday (also Jan. 24 and 25), Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
INFO $35 (sold out, check for last-minute availability); 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
PHILLIP PHILLIPS
Despite winning season 11 of “American Idol,” singer/songwriter Phillip Phillips remains grounded and passionate about his songs.
“I want to write music where you can feel the emotion whether it’s sad or happy,” he says. “Hopefully people connect with it so they don’t feel alone in what they are going through.”
This show will be an acoustic performance with fellow guitarist Errol Cooney.
“We’ll be doing a different set every night,” says Phillips. “It will be a very free, relaxed and intimate show.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Jovia presents The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.
INFO $35-$45; 516-283-5564, thespaceatwestbury.com
INOCULATED CANARIES
Check out this original hard rock band fresh off its showcase at National Association of Music Merchants.
“We try to have every song (“Donna,” “Sneakers”) sound as different as possible,” says vocalist-guitarist Michael Rubin of Whitestone. “Our influences range from Led Zeppelin to Green Day to Steely Dan.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m., Monday, Portside Bar and Grill, 242 Traders Cove, Port Jefferson
INFO No cover; 631-331-3390, portsidebarandgrill.net
