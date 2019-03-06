TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
25° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Everlast, The Monkees and more are performing on LI this week.

L.I.-raised rapper-singer Everlast is performing at the Paramount

L.I.-raised rapper-singer Everlast is performing at the Paramount in Huntington. Photo Credit: Estevan Oriol

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

The Monkees featuring Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz

Daydream believers, unite. And also raise a glass to the late Peter Tork.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$125; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets

Someday, someway, it’s a double bill of great songwiters.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $50; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

CKY

“Sink into the Underground” with the Pennsylvania rockers.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $20; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

His Dream of Lions

Wonder no more what My Chemical Romance would sound like doing Queen.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Everlast

The Valley Stream native brings it all together for “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$64.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alfre Woodard attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Alfre Woodard talks 'Juanita,' her new Netflix movie
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in HBO's First 'Game of Thrones' final season trailer released
Beverly Hills 90210 BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TORI SPELLING Photos: Luke Perry through the years
Oprah Winfrey at the 75th annual Golden Globe Oprah airs interview with alleged 'Leaving Neverland' victims
Desus Nice, left, and The Kid Mero of 'Desus & Mero': Raucous late-night newcomer