Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Everlast, The Monkees and more are performing on LI this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
The Monkees featuring Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz
Daydream believers, unite. And also raise a glass to the late Peter Tork.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$125; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets
Someday, someway, it’s a double bill of great songwiters.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $50; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
CKY
“Sink into the Underground” with the Pennsylvania rockers.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $20; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
His Dream of Lions
Wonder no more what My Chemical Romance would sound like doing Queen.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Everlast
The Valley Stream native brings it all together for “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$64.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.