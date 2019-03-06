Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

The Monkees featuring Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz

Daydream believers, unite. And also raise a glass to the late Peter Tork.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $69.50-$125; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets

Someday, someway, it’s a double bill of great songwiters.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $50; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

CKY

“Sink into the Underground” with the Pennsylvania rockers.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $20; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

His Dream of Lions

Wonder no more what My Chemical Romance would sound like doing Queen.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Everlast

The Valley Stream native brings it all together for “Whitey Ford’s House of Pain.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$64.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com