Fall Out Boy sets Nassau Coliseum date

Fall Out Boy, the Chicago-based rockers whose new “Mania” album has already hit No. 1 in 30 countries, will kick off its American tour at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Aug. 29.

Led by singer/guitarist Patrick Stump and bassist Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy has grown into one of the few rock bands that can regularly still command a spot on pop radio.

Tickets are $34 to $74 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting Monday.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is set to open all dates on the tour, which runs through Oct. 10 and includes Fall Out Boy’s first headlining appearance at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8.

“I grew up going to games with my dad at Wrigley,” Wentz said in a statement. “This stadium contains so much magic from being a kid.... I can’t think of somewhere closer to me to come home and play a show at in Chicago.”