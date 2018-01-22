TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Afternoon
Overcast 50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Fall Out Boy sets Nassau Coliseum date

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs at

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival on April 1, 2016, in Houston. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Theo Wargo

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Fall Out Boy, the Chicago-based rockers whose new “Mania” album has already hit No. 1 in 30 countries, will kick off its American tour at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Aug. 29.

Led by singer/guitarist Patrick Stump and bassist Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy has grown into one of the few rock bands that can regularly still command a spot on pop radio.

Tickets are $34 to $74 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting Monday.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is set to open all dates on the tour, which runs through Oct. 10 and includes Fall Out Boy’s first headlining appearance at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8.

“I grew up going to games with my dad at Wrigley,” Wentz said in a statement. “This stadium contains so much magic from being a kid.... I can’t think of somewhere closer to me to come home and play a show at in Chicago.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Morgan Freeman accepts the life achievement award at See SAG Award winners, red carpet, more
Jordan Horowitz, producer of New Oscar envelope rules on the way
Jessica Chastain, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Kenan On Trump, 'SNL' asks 'Does it even matter anymore?'
When a meteor transforms Susan Murphy, voiced by 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Actor Jonah Hill attends the 'Don't Worry, He Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
‘We’ll Meet Again’: Curry’s perfect second act