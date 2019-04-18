TODAY'S PAPER
Fleetwood Mac announces rescheduled tour dates

John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Stevie Nicks,

John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Neil Finn of Fleetwood Mac attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: WireImage/JB Lacroix

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Fleetwood Mac has announced rescheduled dates for its North America tour that were postponed earlier this month because singer Stevie Nicks had the flu.

The Grammy-winning band is set to play Boston on Oct. 28 and Philadelphia on Nov. 3. Canadian dates include Quebec City on Oct. 30, Toronto on Nov. 1, Winnipeg on Nov. 7, Calgary on Nov. 10 and Edmonton on Nov. 30.

All previously held tickets will be honored and new tickets will also go on sale.

The Fleetwood Mac tour features original band members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham isn't on the tour after they parted ways in 2018.

