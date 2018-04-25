The latest incarnation of Fleetwood Mac — Lindsey Buckingham is out, Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell are in — has set a huge, 50-city tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on March 11.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the band said in a statement. “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

To help fans get acquainted with the new lineup, Fleetwood Mac will launch The Fleetwood Mac Channel on SiriusXM on May 1, which will include interviews with the current lineup and members hosting their own shows.

Tickets for the Madison Square Garden show are $69.50-$299.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. April 30.

Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone that the band split with Buckingham over a scheduling conflict. “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019],” says Nicks. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

Buckingham has not commented on the split or on whether or not he was fired from the band.

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,” drummer Mick Fleetwood said in a statement. “We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”